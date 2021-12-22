      Weather Alert

Grays Harbor remains 3rd highest unemployment; Pacific sits in 2nd

Dec 22, 2021 @ 8:03am

Grays Harbor retained the third highest unemployment rate in the state in November.

In the latest numbers, Grays Harbor sat at 5.1% unemployment for the month, just below Pacific County and 5.2%. Once again, the only Washington county with higher numbers was Ferry County with 5.9% for November.

Locally, these figures are down from October when Grays Harbor was at 5.8% and Pacific at 5.9%. 

According to the November preliminary and October revised figures, the Employment Security Department shows that the Grays Harbor labor force grew month-to-month, adding 782 jobs and 919 employed, while 137 people went off the list of people applying for unemployment or job assistance.

In Pacific County, 103 people joined the labor force with 156 gaining employment. 53 people either ended unemployment benefits or stopped utilizing the ESD.

Labor area summaries: https://esd.wa.gov/labormarketinfo/labor-area-summaries

