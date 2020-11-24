Grays Harbor reaches 17 deaths, 933 cases of COVID-19
The 17th COVID-19 related death has been reported in Grays Harbor.
In their updated count on Monday, the Grays Harbor County Public Health & Social Services Department announced that the local count has reached 933.
The case count featured 27 new cases added from over the weekend, with 82 active cases countywide.
“We ask that you keep the following in mind: the numbers listed in these posts represent people who live in our county, your fellow residents of Grays Harbor. Thank you for sharing your thoughts and ideas respectfully.”
In addition, officials noted a new death to the count as well, bringing the local total to 17.
No details regarding the age or location of this new death were reported to KXRO.
Grays Harbor COVID-19 Update for 11/23/2020
Total Case Count to Date: 933
Active Cases: 82
New Cases: 27
Total Contacts to Date: 1466
Active Contacts: 229
New Contacts: 47
Total Deaths to Date: 17
New Deaths: 1
Local Data: http://www.healthygh.org/directory/covid19/casecount
*COVID-19 count updates are posted Mon-Fri with the exception of holidays. The cases, contacts, and deaths described as new, are new since our last update.