Grays Harbor PUD working on multiple power outages

*UPDATED*

PUD crews are dealing with multiple outages:

As crews patrol and begin to make repairs to damaged lines, we can expect multiple hour outages on the following :

Crews have cut power to Ocean shores and Oyehut as they make repairs to a damaged line. Crews are patrolling to find the spot where the damage occurred. Roughly 7000 customers are out..

PUD crews are searching for the cause of an outage impacting a large portion of North Grays Harbor including the Axford Prairie, Neilton, Amanda Park, Quinault and Kalaloch. Expect several hours as trees are removed and wire rehung.

In South Beach, 1000 custommers are out from the Grayland substation (Udell Hanson Rd) south to

On the North Beach, the area around Coplais and Moclips are also without power. A downed transmission line has hit Coplais Beach, Coplais Crossing , Moclips, Taholah, Pacific Beach and Seabrook. Expect a lengthy outage for 4000 customers.

In East County, roughly 1600 customers out in Cedarville on the South Bank Road to Oakville, Porter, South Bank Rd and Delezene Rd.

In Central Park, a trampoline in the lines has impacted around 400 customers in the area of Deer Park, Harrison Dr. Crews are patroling to determine the scale of the outage.

In Montesano, an unknown number of customers are out on Clemmons Rd, West Wynoochee, Devonshire Rd.

Crews are also aware of a number of scattered outages throughout the county.

PUD crews have made restorations in the following areas:

Aberdeen – Bay, 1st, 2nd, Morgan, Pacific.

East Hoquiam Rd, Whishkah Rd south to Johnson Dr.

***Updates will be made as information becomes available.