Grays Harbor PUD warns of phone scams

The Grays Harbor PUD is warning residents of scams again.

The PUD tells KXRO that multiple local businesses have reported calls from a local number or 1-800-515-9495, saying you are in danger of having your power disconnected and asking for your address and reference number.

They say that when you call the 1-800 number, an acquired recording of our Communications Director saying “You’ve reached your Grays Harbor Public Utility District…” answers, and a person comes on the line asking you for your personal information, saying they work for your Grays Harbor PUD.

The PUD warns that this is a scam, and they advise that you do not give out personal information over the phone.

Hang up and call the PUD if you have any questions about your account.