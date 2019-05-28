Grays Harbor PUD to put finishing touches on East County Fiber Project

Elma, WA – The Grays Harbor PUD will put the finishing touches on the state funded East County Fiber Project next week.

The PUD tells KXRO that the completion ceremony will take place at Elma Elementary School on Thursday, June 6th at 1:30 p.m.

The school is one of the facilities that will see an improvement in their telecommunications service because of the project.

Funding for the project was included in the 2017-2019 Capital Budget and was sponsored by 24th District Representative Mike Chapman.

The PUD says the project will improve fiber optic cable connections to the Elma and Satsop School Districts, the Schouweiller industrial park, and local homes and businesses in the surrounding area.

Rep. Chapman will speak at the event along with local business and school representatives, and PUD staff and officials.

The ceremony will also include the plugging in of some of the final fiber connections.