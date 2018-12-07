Grays Harbor PUD employee honored with WPUDA Good Samaritan Award

A Grays Harbor PUD employee was honored by Washington PUD Association.

PUD Customer Service Collector Helen Berglund heard a call for help this Summer and yesterday, her response to that call earned her the Washington Public Utility District Association’s Good Samaritan Award.

“The Washington PUD Association is proud to honor Helen Berglund with the Association’s Good Samaritan Award,” said George Caan, Executive Director of the Washington PUD Association. “Her quick life-saving actions to assist a woman in medical distress are a testament to her caring nature and commitment to serving others.”

Berglund had arrived at the East Grays Harbor County home on the hot July afternoon but after knocking on the door and receiving no response was preparing to return to her vehicle when she heard the sounds of a woman calling for help from inside.

Finding the door unlocked, she entered the home, immediately called 911 for emergency assistance and stayed with the woman for over 30 minutes until the ambulance arrived.

During that time, Helen provided comfort to the woman, finding her cell phone and attempting to contact family who lived in the area.

“We are very proud of Helen,” said PUD General Manager Dave Ward. “Given the woman’s condition, the remote location of the home and the hot weather that followed, I truly believe her actions saved a life and we are thrilled that WPUDA has honored her for the aid she rendered that day.”