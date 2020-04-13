Grays Harbor Public Health to operate drive-through testing site
Grays Harbor Public Health and the Washington Army National Guard will operate a drive-through COVID-19 testing site starting Wednesday, April 15, 2020 and running daily as long as supplies permit.
This service is free to people who meet the testing criteria of Health Order 2020-04 and are symptomatic.
With the support of the Washington State Public Health Lab, testing will be provided to people who:
- Have symptoms of COVID-19 (fever [subjective or measured] and cough and/or shortness of breath); AND
- Meet the criteria priority populations outlined in Grays Harbor County Health Order 2020-04.
The Health Order’s priority populations include people who are considered essential workers under Governor Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order and their household members.
A complete list of essential workers is available at https://coronavirus.wa.gov/whats-open-and-closed/essential-business.
As more testing supplies become available, this Health Order may be expanded to encompass more people.
People who are tested at Grays Harbor Public Health’s drive-through testing site can expect to get test results within three to five days.
Appointments for drive-through testing will need to be made through Grays Harbor Public Health’s COVID-19 Call Center at (360) 964-1850.
Appointment scheduling will begin Monday, April 13 at 8:30AM. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM until 4:00 PM and is also available to answer any questions you may have about COVID-19.