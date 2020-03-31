Grays Harbor Public Health officials report the County’s second case of COVID-19
Aberdeen, WA – Grays Harbor Public Health officials are reporting the County’s second case of novel coronavirus.
They say the patient, a man in his 40s, is in isolation and receiving care at Grays Harbor Community Hospital.
According to the release, Public Health has identified and notified close contacts of the patient.
Persons who were exposed have been asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days past their last exposure and report any symptoms to Public Health.
COVID-19 is spreading throughout all of Washington State. Grays Harbor Public Health and Grays Harbor Community Hospital are working together to protect health care workers and the public.
Visitation at the hospital will continue to be limited and Grays Harbor Public Health continues to remind residents to follow Governor Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order.
“We are grateful for the community’s amazing support and are proud to be partnering with the dedicated professionals at Grays Harbor Public Health to work through this pandemic,” said Chris Majors, Grays Harbor Community Hospital spokesperson.
Grays Harbor Public Health and Grays Harbor Community Hospital are also working together to get information out as it becomes available. “Things are changing quickly and people need timely and accurate information,” said Karolyn Holden, Grays Harbor Public Health Director. “We’ve seen misinformation being spread, especially on social media. We want to remind residents that our website is updated regularly with current, reliable information and our call center is available to answer questions, too.”
As part of Grays Harbor Public Health’s commitment to provide timely and accurate information, Public Health will begin reporting the number of positive and negative COVID-19 tests done on county residents.
Testing data will be reported as timely, accurately, and completely as is available.
Data will be updated as new information is received.
Grays Harbor Community Hospital released their testing statistics which says that 115 people have been tested with 102 coming back negative and two testing positive.
They report that 11 tests are still pending.
They also say that the first patient that was confirmed to have the virus in Grays Harbor has recovered.
At the time of their release, they had 135 test kits available.
As of March 30, Health Care Providers have tested 55 individuals for COVID-19 in Pacific County, with no one testing positive.
Residents can visit Public Health’s website at www.healthygh.org/covid19 to see the latest case counts and number of tests done.
Residents can also call the Grays Harbor Public Health COVID-19 Call Center at (360) 964-1850 for more information about COVID-19.
The number will be staffed by non-medical personnel from 8:30am- 4:00pm Monday through Friday.