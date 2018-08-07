Grays Harbor Primary Election Results

Joe MacLean will move onto the November General Election after the release of the results on Tuesday, holding 43.25% after the first release of ballot results. Current Auditor Chris Thomas earned 28.61% with Jasmine Dickhoff earning 27.95%.

The City of Elma has voted in favor of partially funding police services, with 67.70% voting to bring $175,000 in property taxes to the department.

Visitors and residents in Ocean Shores could be paying a little more as a two-tenths of one percent tax looks to be added to all taxable sales in the city. 52.09% of voters approve bringing the tax for the next 10 years with the money going to pay for transportation improvements listed in the City’s Transportation Improvement Plan.

The South Beach Regional Fire Authority looks to be getting their excess levy, bringing an additional $591,000 to the RFA established only one year ago.

In the 24th Legislative District, the incumbents held a solid lead as Representative Mike Chapman leads challenger Jodi Wilke 61.48% to 38.52% and Representative Steve Tharinger leads Jim McEntire 59.97% to 40.03%.

Representative Brian Blake is moving onto the General Election leading opponents with his 60.02% of the vote. Joel McEntire leads David Parsons with 21.38% to Parsons at 18.61%.

Also in the 19th, Representative Jim Walsh is trailing challenger Erin Frasier. Frasier leads 51.57% to 48.43%.

Representative Derek Kilmer is leading by a wide swath with 64.18%, currently joined by Douglas Dightman with his 32.4%.

Senator Maria Cantwell will be facing Susan Hutchison in the General Election, with Cantwell receiving 55.45% to Hutchison’s 23.82%.

These results are based on ballots received prior to Tuesday, with additional results posted later this week and certification of the results on August 21.

The results will be used to narrow the field down to 2 candidates, with races already only featuring 2 candidates returning in November.