Grays Harbor/Pacific to see approximately $7.5 million from opioid settlement

The Washington Attorney General’s Office announced that more than $60 million to combat the fentanyl epidemic will soon be coming to Washington.

These resources are a result of the investigation into Walmart for its role fueling the opioid epidemic as a pharmacy. All eligible local governments signed onto the Attorney General’s $62.6 million resolution.

The resources will be split equally between the state and local jurisdictions.

Locally, this will include nearly $5.4 million for Grays Harbor, with $4.3 million going to the County, and just over $1 million for Aberdeen alone.

Pacific will see $2.1 million coming to the county.

This resolution is part of the $1.1 billion the Attorney General’s Office has recovered from 11 companies that were alleged to have played a role in fueling the opioid epidemic.

Under the terms of the legally binding resolution, these funds must be used to combat the opioid epidemic, including fentanyl.

Washingtonians can use this chart to see what their local government will receive to combat the opioid epidemic. The chart includes the additional Walmart funding, 97% of which it will pay in the next few months.

The Legislature determines how to spend the state’s allocation of these resources.

The Attorney General’s Office has upcoming trials against one opioid manufacturer and multiple pharmacies that also played a role in the epidemic.

“This is real money that funds real resources that will save lives,” AG Bob Ferguson said. “But I am not done here. My office still litigates active cases, which we will use to hold all companies that fueled the opioid epidemic accountable. My team is working to bring even more money and resources back to affected Washington communities.”

Since all of the eligible local governments signed onto the resolution with Walmart, Washington is guaranteed the maximum amount of $62.6 million.

The local governments are dividing their share of the proceeds using the same formula as the earlier opioid distributor resolution.

Half of the money from the Walmart resolution will be paid to eligible Washington cities and counties, with the first payment to be made in the next few months. The remainder of the money goes to the state. All of this money must be used to fund opioid remediation.

A full, updated list of what counties and cities will receive from all the finalized resolutions so far is available.

As part of its resolution, Walmart will tightly monitor opioid prescriptions and prevent patients from seeking multiple prescriptions.

Washington state’s money comes from an overall $3.1 billion multistate resolution with Walmart.