Grays Harbor & Pacific County have only 1 state insurance option

11 health insurers will have 74 plans available to Washington residents in the 2019 individual health insurance market.

Once again, Grays Harbor has only one option, and now Pacific County has lost the second option they had last year and Premera Blue Cross will be the only provider serving our area.

All 39 counties in the state will have at least one Exchange insurer.

Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler approved the 2019 plans with increases from each insurer.

“I’m grateful increases are down from last year and that we’re seeing some moderation of rate changes, but I know these costs may be hard for many to afford — especially if they don’t qualify for subsidies,” said Kreidler. “Unfortunately, the Trump administration is focused on sowing uncertainty in the insurance markets and insurers are reacting. In addition, his administration and Congress have failed to address the underlying costs of health care in this country and until they do, individuals and businesses buying health insurance will be impacted.”

Premera Blue Cross will feature a 2.18% increase over 2018 costs, although Kreidler says that initially they had requested a 5.49% increase overall.

2019 Approved average* rate changes by insurer Health insurer Requested average* increase Approved average* increase Sold inside/outside Exchange or both Asuris Northwest Health 5.73% 5.15% Outside BridgeSpan Health Co. .89% .30% Both Coordinated Care Corp. 14.23% 14.37% Exchange Health Alliance NW 7% 7% Outside Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest 14.44% 14.03% Both Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of WA 29.78% 18.61% Both LifeWise Health Plan of Washington 6.39% 6.51% Exchange Molina Healthcare of Washington 10.73% 7.18% Exchange Premera Blue Cross 5.49% 2.18% Exchange Regence BlueShield of Oregon 7.52% 6.90% Outside Regence BlueShield 2.57% 1.99% Outside Total approved average* change *weighted by enrollment as of March 2018 19.44% 13.57

“Consumers needing individual health insurance should take advantage of open enrollment to double-check their options this year,” said Kreidler. “There may be additional coverage choices, depending on where you live. Getting an early start is also a good idea, as the upcoming enrollment period is shorter than in previous years.“

According to Kreidler, about 266,000 Washingtonians, or 4 percent of our state population, do not get employer or government-sponsored health insurance and must buy their own coverage.

Individual health plans are available through the state Exchange, Washington Healthplanfinder, or directly from an insurer. However, financial subsidies are only available through the Exchange.

Last year, 207,000 people enrolled through the Exchange, and approximately 60 percent of them received a subsidy.

Open enrollment — for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2019 — starts Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15, 2018.

See individual market health insurers and plans available by county (PDF, 114.38 KB)

Search approved 2019 premiums by insurer and find decision memos and the complete filings for each insurer.