Grays Harbor & Pacific County both see growth in Census data

Aug 16, 2021 @ 7:17am

Grays Harbor and Pacific County both grew in population within the past decade, according to the US Census Bureau data released late last week.

In Grays Harbor, there was a 3.9% increase over the decade, up to an estimated 75,636.

Pacific County grew by 11.7%, to 23,365.

County 2020 Population 2010 Population Growth
Adams County 20,613 18,728 10.07%
Asotin County 22,285 21,623 3.06%
Benton County 206,873 175,177 18.09%
Chelan County 79,074 72,453 9.14%
Clallam County 77,155 71,404 8.05%
Clark County 503,311 425,363 18.33%
Columbia County 3,952 4,078 -3.09%
Cowlitz County 110,730 102,410 8.12%
Douglas County 42,938 38,431 11.73%
Ferry County 7,178 7,551 -4.94%
Franklin County 96,749 78,163 23.78%
Garfield County 2,286 2,266 0.88%
Grant County 99,123 89,120 11.22%
Grays Harbor County 75,636 72,797 3.90%
Island County 86,857 78,506 10.64%
Jefferson County 32,977 29,872 10.39%
King County 2,269,675 1,931,249 17.52%
Kitsap County 275,611 251,133 9.75%
Kittitas County 44,337 40,915 8.36%
Klickitat County 22,735 20,318 11.90%
Lewis County 82,149 75,455 8.87%
Lincoln County 10,876 10,570 2.89%
Mason County 65,726 60,699 8.28%
Okanogan County 42,104 41,120 2.39%
Pacific County 23,365 20,920 11.69%
Pend Oreille County 13,401 13,001 3.08%
Pierce County 921,130 795,225 15.83%
San Juan County 17,788 15,769 12.80%
Skagit County 129,523 116,901 10.80%
Skamania County 12,036 11,066 8.77%
Snohomish County 827,957 713,335 16.07%
Spokane County 539,339 471,221 14.46%
Stevens County 46,445 43,531 6.69%
Thurston County 294,793 252,264 16.86%
Wahkiakum County 4,422 3,978 11.16%
Walla Walla County 62,584 58,781 6.47%
Whatcom County 226,847 201,140 12.78%
Whitman County 47,973 44,776 7.14%
Yakima County 256,728 243,231 5.55%

Statewide, Grays Harbor ranked 32nd overall within the counties, among the lower percentage growth rates.

In 37 of the state’s 39 counties, the population grew, with only Columbia and Ferry counties seeing declines. 

Pacific County was among 19 counties that saw greater than 10% growth over the decade.

Franklin County saw the highest increase overall, with nearly 24% since 2010, while Ferry County experienced a nearly 5% loss.

In the Grays Harbor population data it indicated that 80.0% are 18 and older, with 82.9% in Pacific County

Grays Harbor County Pacific County
Percent Change: 3.9 Percent Change: 11.7
2020 Total Population: 75,636 2020 Total Population: 23,365
2010 Total Population: 72,797 2010 Total Population: 20,920

 

When looking back over the last century, Grays Harbor has grown in almost every census, only declining in 1990 by 3.23%.  Pacific County has also seen steady growth since the 1920 census, although it saw declines in 1960 and 2010.

Grays Harbor has increased by 69.04% since 1920, with Pacific County increasing 56.91% in that same time period.

Population Growth since 1920
2020 2010 2000 1990 1980 1970 1960 1950 1940 1930 1920
Grays Harbor 75,636 72,797 67,194 64,175 66314 59,553 54,465 53,644 53,166 59,982 44,745
3.90% 8.34% 4.70% -3.23% 11.35% 9.34% 1.53% 0.90% -11.36% 34.05%
1920-2020 69.04%
Pacific County 23,365 20,920 20,984 18882 17,237 15,796 14,674 16,558 15,928 14,970 14,891
11.69% -0.30% 11.13% 9.54% 9.12% 7.65% -11.38% 3.96% 6.40% 0.53%
1920-2020 56.91%

 

 

