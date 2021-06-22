      Weather Alert

Grays Harbor/Pacific counties at top of statewide unemployment

Jun 22, 2021 @ 10:48am

The Grays Harbor and Pacific County unemployment rates dropped between April and May, along with the statewide rate, but both local counties are still among the highest in the state.

Pacific County held the highest unemployment in the state for May, at 7.7%, down from 8.6% in April.

Grays Harbor sits at second highest in Washington at 7.6%, down from 8.9% in April.

All counties in the state saw a decline month-to-month, but the rankings among counties followed a similar pattern.

In Grays Harbor and Pacific County, the total labor force, total employment, and total unemployment also dropped from April.

Grays Harbor April 2021 May 2021
Labor Force 28,319 27,457
Total Employment 25,793 25,362
Total Unemployment 2,526 2,095
Unemployment Rate 8.90% 7.60%
Pacific County April 2021 May 2021
Labor Force 8,805 8,150
Total Employment 8,048 7,520
Total Unemployment 757 630
Unemployment Rate 8.60% 7.70%
*Not seasonally adjusted

 

Also On KXRO
Suspect in custody following Pacific County homicide between brothers
Aberdeen man arrested for arson at Safeway
Stage 1 Water Emergency in Ocean Shores
Stafford Creek Correctional Officer dies from COVID-19
Overnight closures continuing along US 101 in Hoquiam and Aberdeen
Connect With Us Listen To Us On