Grays Harbor Mass Vaccination Site continues; only one day this week due to vaccine supply
Photo from Grays Harbor Community Hospital
The Grays Harbor County’s Mass Vaccination site will continue this week, although vaccines are limited.
Grays Harbor County Public Health & Social Services tells KXRO that due to supply shortages, there will only be one day of mass vaccination this week.
Staff and volunteers will be administering the vaccines at the Port of Grays Harbor on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM
The goal of the health department is to vaccinate up to 140 people per hour to total 400 individuals.
The local site has performed 2,587 first doses of the Pfizer vaccination since opening Wednesday, January 27th.
Next week will start the second dose clinic for the people vaccinated during the first week of mass vaccination. All second dose appointments are being scheduled for Thursday, February 18th.
If Grays Harbor County receives another allotment of first doses, we will be holding an additional day next week for first dose clinics.
The local vaccination site remains open by appointment only. Scheduling for Thursday’s clinic started yesterday morning.
“Please be on the lookout for an email from Grays Harbor County Public Health to schedule your appointment. If you did not provide an email address, we will call you. Appointments are made in the order in which Vaccination Intake Forms were received by Grays Harbor County Public Health for those in phases 1A and 1B Tier 1. We ask that you do not call to schedule an appointment – if you have submitted a form and are in one of the open phases, we will reach out to schedule you. Last week, our Call Center processed nearly 1,800 phone calls. So far, we have received over 14,000 intake forms.”
If you are unsure if you are on the list or would like to be removed from the list, we ask that you email [email protected] and allow a Call Center specialist to search the list on your behalf. Please remember to include your full name and phone number so we can look you up accordingly.
If you need help filling out this form or have more questions, please call or email our Call Center. (360) 964-1850. We are open Mon – Fri from 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM and Sat, Sun, and Holidays from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM.