Grays Harbor man flown to Haborview after crash

A Grays Harbor County man was flown to Harborview Medical Center after a crash in Thurston County.

The Olympian reports that on Saturday morning the man allegedly fell asleep and crashed his pickup into a tree, according to the Washington State Patrol.

They say that at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, the man was heading north on I-5 and then exited to Marvin Road in Thurston County.

His pickup then left the road and hit a tree.

The exit was closed for nearly four hours after the crash.

According to the state patrol, drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash.