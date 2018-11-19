Grays Harbor man flown to Haborview after crash
By KXRO News
|
Nov 19, 2018 @ 7:51 AM

A Grays Harbor County man was flown to Harborview Medical Center after a crash in Thurston County.

The Olympian reports that on Saturday morning the man allegedly fell asleep and crashed his pickup into a tree, according to the Washington State Patrol.

They say that at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, the man was heading north on I-5 and then exited to Marvin Road in Thurston County.

His pickup then left the road and hit a tree.

The exit was closed for nearly four hours after the crash.

According to the state patrol, drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

