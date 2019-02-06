Grays Harbor looking at resolution to oppose I-1639
By KXRO News
Feb 6, 2019 @ 7:24 AM

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners are looking to bring a resolution forward that opposes Initiative 1639.

It was originally on the agenda for their meeting yesterday but they postponed the resolution until their next meeting due to Commissioner Wes Cormier not being able to attend yesterday’s meeting.

The resolution states the Commissioners “oppose the implementation of I-1639 or the enactment of any legislation that would infringe upon the lawful rights of its residents to Keep and Bear Arms, and would consider such laws to be unconstitutional and beyond lawful application of its legislative and governance authority or duties.”

Commissioner Vickie Raines spoke about why they were bringing the resolution forward.

Commissioner Randy Ross also spoke on the issue.

The resolution is set to be on the agenda at the Commission’s next meeting on February 19.

Follow the link below and go to page 190 for the complete resolution.

http://www.co.grays-harbor.wa.us/Commissioners/Agendas/2.5.19%20Afternoon%20Meeting%20Packet.pdf

