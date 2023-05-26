Grays Harbor included among $4.5 million in awards to address contaminated brownfields sites 

$1 million will be coming to Grays Harbor from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announcement of $4,568,689 as part of the Investing in America Agenda to expedite the assessment and cleanup of brownfield sites in Washington while advancing environmental justice.

Washington’s communities will receive EPA funds through the Multipurpose, Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund, and Cleanup Grant programs, as well as the Technical Assistance to Brownfields Communities Program.

“This historic investment from EPA’s Brownfields program demonstrates the Biden Administration’s commitment to building stronger neighborhoods and spurring economic development, especially in overburdened and underserved areas,” said EPA Region 10 Administrator Casey Sixkiller. “These grants will help communities assess and clean up contaminated properties, which is often a catalyst for revitalization. We are proud that we can help these communities make progress and thrive.”

These investments totaling $315 million are part of President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda to grow the American economy from the bottom up and middle-out – from rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, to driving over $470 billion in private sector manufacturing and clean energy investments in the United States, to creating a manufacturing and innovation boom powered by good paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, to building a clean-energy economy that will combat climate change and make our communities more resilient.

Within Grays Harbor, $1,000,000 was awarded to a Council of Governments request to assist with conducting 18 Phase I and 14 Phase II environmental site assessments; prepare 10 cleanup plans, four reuse plans, and one area-wide plan, and to conduct community engagement activities.

“Thank you, this is fantastic news for our region! The EPA Brownfield grant is a lifeline to our communities. This investment enables us to breathe new life into vacant industrial properties and blends seamlessly to support ongoing critical projects,” said Vicki Cummings, Executive Director of Grays Harbor Council of Governments. “It is an injection of hope, a catalyst for economic development and a foundation for future growth. For rural communities such as ours it is without a doubt the most useful tool in our toolbox.”

The money will be focused within Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Westport, Elma, Cosmopolis and Oakville.

“Federal dollars for projects in Grays Harbor County and in Port Orchard aren’t just investments in environmental cleanup – they’re investments in the health, well-being, and prosperity of our region,” said Congressman Derek Kilmer (WA-06). “By having the federal government lend support to these projects, we can help drive economic growth and protect our natural environment without the costs falling entirely on the backs of folks in our region. This is a big win.”

EPA’s Brownfields Program is able to assist more communities than ever, according to the EPA, to begin to address the economic, social, and environmental challenges caused by brownfields and stimulate economic opportunity, and environmental revitalization in historically overburdened communities.

The following organizations in Washington were selected to receive EPA brownfields funding:

Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation – $768,689 to conduct nine Phase I and 14 Phase II environmental site assessments; prepare two cleanup plans and to conduct community engagement activities. The target area for this grant is the Colville Indian Reservation.

City of Kelso – $500,000 to prepare two cleanup plans and support reuse planning and community outreach activities including public meetings. The target area for this grant is the City of Kelso with a focus on its Urban Downtown Core and the South Kelso Waterfront.

Port of Bremerton – $800,000 to conduct up to six Phase I and three Phase II environmental site assessments, develop a cleanup plan and conduct cleanup activities in the City of Port Orchard. “This grant represents a significant milestone for our community, as it serves as a catalyst for the remarkable transformation of our downtown waterfront,” said James Weaver, Port of Bremerton Marine Facilities Director. “Through the investment in redeveloping Brownfield properties, we are not only breathing new life into our cityscape but also making a profound positive impact on our shoreland environment.”

Port of Whitman County – $500,000 to conduct nine Phase I and five Phase II environmental site assessments, develop three cleanup plans and two site reuse plans, and support community outreach activities. The target areas Colfax, Rosalia and LaCrosse. “We are excited to work alongside EPA and our rural Whitman County communities to create a plan for identifying and revitalizing brownfield sites across the Palouse,” said Port Executive Director Kara Riebold. “EPA’s Brownfields Grant Program is a tremendous opportunity to improve both the health of our environment and economy in Whitman County.”

Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium – $500,000 to conduct 10 Phase I and seven Phase II environmental site assessments, prepare four cleanup plans and one area-wide plan, and conduct community engagement activities. Target areas for this grant are the Northeast, East Central and West Central Spokane. “This Brownfield grant is great news for the Spokane Region! The Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium’s Land Bank will be able to further production in the Spokane region, leading to a better housing environment for everyone,” said Ben Stuckart, Executive Director of Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium.

City of Tumwater – $500,000 to conduct 15 Phase I and 10 Phase II environmental site assessments, develop five cleanup plans and support community outreach and reuse planning activities. The target areas for this grant are the City’s Brewery District and Capitol Boulevard Corridor.

Additionally, the Center for Creative Land Recycling will receive $5,000,000 to provide training and technical assistance to communities in the states of Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington under the Technical Assistance to Brownfields Communities Program.

EPA is also expanding the scope of its technical assistance offerings under the Brownfields and Land Revitalization Program to include three new subject-specific grants totaling $2 million.

