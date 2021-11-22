Grays Harbor highlighted among coast-wide study

Grays Harbor was highlighted to be included in a study of the entire West Coast.
The Coast Guard announced they are conducting a Pacific Coast Port Access Route Study (PAC-PARS).
The study will consider whether existing or additional routing measures are necessary to improve navigation safety due to factors such as planned or potential offshore development, current port capabilities and planned improvements, increased vessel traffic, existing and potential anchorage areas, changing vessel traffic patterns, effects of weather, or navigational difficulty.
Vessel routing measures are implemented to reduce the risk of marine casualties. Examples of potential measures include traffic separation schemes, two-way routes, recommended tracks, deep-water routes, precautionary areas, and areas to be avoided.
The recommendations of the study may subsequently be implemented through rule makings or in accordance with international agreements.
The primary areas of this study include: Grays Harbor, WA, Puget Sound, WA, San Diego, CA, Los Angeles/Long Beach, CA, San Francisco, CA, Humboldt Bay, CA, Coos Bay, OR, Yaquina Bay, OR,and Astoria, OR.
Mariners are encouraged to participate in this study by submitting comments and input to the Federal Register.
To submit your comment online, go to https://www.regulations.gov, and insert Federal Register docket number “USCG-2021-0345” in the “search box”. Click “Search” and then click “Comment Now”. We will consider all comments and material received on or before Jan. 25, 2022.
For questions regarding this Marine Safety Information Bulletin or the study, email the PAC-PARS team at [email protected]