Grays Harbor Health Officer Orders COVID-19 Testing be Prioritized
Submitted by Grays Harbor County Health and Public Services In order to preserve our community’s capacity to respond to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Grays Harbor County Health Officer, Dr. John Bausher, has ordered healthcare providers to prioritize testing for certain populations. In addition, Dr. Bausher has also ordered an expedited testing process for health […]
