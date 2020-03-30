      Weather Alert

Grays Harbor Health Officer Orders COVID-19 Testing be Prioritized

Mar 30, 2020 @ 7:25am

Submitted by Grays Harbor County Health and Public Services In order to preserve our community’s capacity to respond to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Grays Harbor County Health Officer, Dr. John Bausher, has ordered healthcare providers to prioritize testing for certain populations. In addition, Dr. Bausher has also ordered an expedited testing process for health […]

The post Grays Harbor Health Officer Orders COVID-19 Testing be Prioritized appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

