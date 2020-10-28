Grays Harbor Halloween 2020
With Halloween only days away, many families are still uncertain on how the holiday will be impacted under COVID restrictions.
Numerous local Halloween traditions have been canceled for 2020, including the Downtown Aberdeen trick-or-treat and numerous other local activities.
While there are no official rules that prohibit trick-or-treating, restrictions on gatherings and physical distancing have created uncertainty.
The Washington State Department of Health issued some Halloween Safety Tips as this holiday will look a little different this year.
According to the tips, DOH is discouraging the traditional trick or treating and encouraging people to find new and creative ways to celebrate Halloween. This includes having smaller than normal get-togethers and ensuring the safety of family and friends is the priority.
While they discourage going door-to-door as usual, discussion online indicates that many local families will still participate. As far as KXRO is aware, no specific city laws have been put in place that would prohibit the activity.
Local Halloween Events:
Trick-Or-Treat Locations
15 Hoquiam businesses have signed up as trick-or-treat locations, including:
YMCA of Grays Harbor
Sadistik Sykles
Roses Taqueria
Art HQx
VFW
The Place to Be
The Grill Sgt
Polson Museum
8th Street Auction House
Tropical Tanning Salon & Boutique
Terrestrial Mapping
Village Concepts of Hoquiam – Channel Point (drive-thru)
Gordon’s Service
Lions Guard Gaming
Grays Harbor Dance
7th Street Theatre
Spooky Marina Halloween –Westport Marina
Downtown Trick or Treat – Montesano
Downtown Elma Trick or Treat
More local events are available via Facebook Events or your local community.
Before going out:
- Be sure masks fit securely and don’t obstruct a child’s vision.
- Put reflective tape and stickers on costumes and treat bags, so drivers can see youngsters easily.
- Give trick-or-treaters flashlights to find their way in the dark (and find the goblins in the way).
- Sturdy shoes are important on dark, wet streets. Even for little princesses, mom’s high heels aren’t a good idea.
- Use face paint or cosmetics instead of masks. Test makeup on a small area of skin first to make sure it doesn’t cause irritation.
- Make sure costumes are flame resistant and short enough to avoid tripping.
- Be sure the swords, knives, and other costume accessories are soft and flexible.
- Don’t use decorative contact lenses (the ones that make you look like an otherworldly creature) unless they have been fitted and prescribed by an eye specialist. Halloween eye safety
- Remind children to not eat candy until it has been inspected at home. Halloween food safety
- Feed children healthy dinners so they’ll be less likely to gorge on treats.
Safety away from home:
- Make sure an adult accompanies children on their trick-or-treating rounds.
- Children should enter and exit the car on the curbside, away from traffic.
- Walk; don’t run.
- Don’t dart into streets; cross streets only at intersections and crosswalks. Stop, look left, look right, then left again before crossing.
- Never enter a stranger’s home or car.
- Only go to homes where a porch light is on.
- Avoid houses where you see or hear barking or aggressive dogs.
- Don’t eat any treats until you get home. Though tampering is rare, an adult should closely examine all treats and throw away any spoiled, unwrapped or suspicious items.
Make sure your house is safe for visiting trick or treaters:
- Remove obstacles from sidewalks and paths such as garden hoses, toys, bikes and lawn decorations.
- Replace burned-out porch lights.
- Keep candlelit jack o’lanterns away from where little ghouls might tip them over or get burned. Clear wet leaves from sidewalks and steps.
- Keep dogs away from the door and other places where people will gather.
- Think about handing out healthier treats such as individual packages of raisins, trail mix, or pretzels.
