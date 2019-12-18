Grays Harbor getting Blue Zone Visit to look at improving the area’s health
Montesano, WA – Grays Harbor County will be evaluated for a new program that could improve the overall health of the area.
At their Tuesday meeting, the Grays Harbor County Commissioners passed an agreement with Sharecare Inc. for a Blue Zone Site Visit on a two to one vote.
According to Commissioner Vickie Raines, the cost of the visit is $50,000 and the County’s portion of that is $25,000.
Commissioner Randy Ross said it is an investment for the future.
Commissioner Wes Cormier, who was the lone no vote, explained why during the meeting.
Summit Pacific Medical Center CEO Josh Martin thanked the commissioners for their approval of the Blue Zone Agreement at the end of the meeting and acknowledged that this is the first step.
According to the Commissioner’s Agenda Packet, the project deliverables include; Preparation of marketing and promotional materials, provide directions for stakeholders list, deliver BZP community transformation
presentation and value of BZP presentation, conduct evening BZP networking event, facilitate focus groups and stakeholders meetings.
For more information on the study that Commissioner Cormier alluded to visit the link below and for more information on Blue Zones visit this link: https://www.bluezones.com/#section-1
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/704080v1.full