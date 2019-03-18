Grays Harbor Fire District 5 responds to second brush fire in March
By KXRO News
Mar 18, 2019 @ 7:46 AM

A brush fire this weekend was the second that Grays Harbor Fire District 5 has responded to in two weeks.

They say the first brush fire response was on March 2 off of Hurd Road and Mcintyre Road in Satsop when a burning pile of yard debris spread to a nearby field.

Staff from GHFD5 and Elma Fire responded and got that fire quickly under control.

On Saturday March 16 at about 1:15 p.m. GHFD5 was dispatched to a property off of Thompson Lane in Elma for a report of a field on fire.  

They say that when they arrived, fire crews found three quarters of an acre on fire including brush and trees.

Along with personnel from GHFD5 members from Elma Fire, Fire District 12, and Fire District 1 responded to assist.  

The scene was turned over to Washington State Department of Natural Resources at about 3:15 p.m. and they will be investigating the incident.

GHFD5 states “While spring is upon us and many home owners are wanting to clear their property from winter storms we want to urge everyone to ensure that they are doing so in a safe manner as early indications show that under brush is not so saturated in moisture as many would assume and could ignite and take off quickly becoming a brush/wildfire.”

