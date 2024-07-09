Grays Harbor enacts burn restrictions

Burn restrictions are in place throughout Grays Harbor, as of today.

Due to the recent trend of warm and dry weather the Grays Harbor County Fire Marshal’s Office and Fire Districts enacted restrictions on outdoor burning in Grays Harbor County effective 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

According to the Fire Marshal’s office, this restriction includes residential yard waste and land clearing burning on a temporary basis until conditions moderate.

All residential yard waste and land clearing burning is prohibited until further notice.

The use of charcoal briquettes and recreational campfires are allowed if built in improved barbeques, fire pits or in designated campgrounds, such as those typically found in local, county, state parks or commercial campgrounds.

On private land, campfires are permitted with the landowner’s permission if built in the following approved manner:

The campfire shall be no greater than 3 feet in diameter and constructed of a ring of metal, stone or brick 8 inches above the ground surface, with a 2-foot-wide area cleared down to exposed soil surrounding the outside of the pit.

The campfire shall have an area at least 10 feet around it cleared of all flammable material and at least 20 feet of clearance from structures, overhead flammable materials and fuels.

The campfire must be attended at all times by a responsible person at least 16 years old with the ability to extinguish the fire with a shovel and a 5-gallon bucket of water or with a connected and charged water hose.

Completely extinguish campfires by pouring water or moist soil in them and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch. The use of self-contained camp stoves is encouraged as an alternative.

*** For information about fires on local BEACHES, contact *** Washington State Parks: 360-902-8844

For more information on local fire restrictions

Fire Districts: Emergency pages of the local telephone book

Grays Harbor County: Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-249-4222

City Fire Departments: Government pages of the local telephone book

Washington State Department of Natural Resources: Pacific Cascade Regional Office at 360-577-2025, or Olympic Region Office at 360-374-2800, or their Fire Center at 360-575-5089

Olympic Region Clean Air Agency: 1-800-422-5623

Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest: 360-565-3121