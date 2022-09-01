Grays Harbor Drug Task Force bust takes drugs off streets

This week the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force (GHDTF) served a search warrant on a suspect that was found to be supplying illegal drugs to Grays Harbor residents.

The local GHDTF features detectives from the Aberdeen and Hoquiam police departments as well as the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office.

The GHDTF joined forces with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA Tacoma) and the Lewis County Joint Narcotics Team (JNET) to make the bust.

Items seized included:

Over 16,000 fentanyl pills

366 grams of black tar heroin

1,867 grams of methamphetamine

94 grams of cocaine

287.5 grams of fentanyl powder

276 grams of amphetamine pills

several thousand dollars in cash

firearms (4 handguns, 8 rifles including one assault rifle)

one vehicle

The investigation is still active.

The GHDTF said that they are dedicated to the fight against drugs and rely heavily on partnerships with agencies such as the DEA and JNET to make our communities safer.

If you have information on Drug Dealers, contact the Drug Task Force at 360-500-4141 or [email protected].