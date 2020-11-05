Grays Harbor COVID deaths reach 13
Another death was added to the local COVID case count, although it is not a recent one.
Grays Harbor County Public Health & Social Services announced that the local death count has now reached 13, as of Wednesday.
The death that is being added occurred in July, but according to the local office has since been attributed to COVID-19 following an autopsy.
This change is per Grays Harbor County Health Officer Dr. John Bausher.
This death was listed as part of their recent update that included 3 new cases, bringing the Grays Harbor COVID count to 745.
In neighboring counties, as of Wednesday, Pacific County is showing 122 total cases, 594 for Mason County, and 91 in Jefferson County.
Local Data: http://www.healthygh.org/directory/covid19/casecount