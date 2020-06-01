Grays Harbor COVID-19 count now at 17
Grays Harbor, WA – Another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Grays Harbor.
Grays Harbor County Public Health and Emergency Management tells KXRO that they were notified of the 17th case of COVID-19 in Grays Harbor County over the weekend.
Public Health staff are reviewing the case and notifying close contacts.
They say that the Grays Harbor Public Health COVID-19 Task Force is prepared to respond if any additional cases are identified.
With this new case, Grays Harbor has now seen 2 in March, 10 in April, and 5 in May.
Grays Harbor County Public Health will continue to operate a COVID-19 call center that will assist people with testing referrals.
Assistance is available in both English and Spanish.
Call (360) 964-1850.
The call center is available Monday through Friday, 8:30am-12pm and 12:30pm-4pm.
Grays Harbor County is in phase 2 of Governor Inslee’s Safe Start plan to re-open Washington.
Grays Harbor Public Health says staying home is still your safest option.
They say if you have to leave for essential travel, wear a cloth face covering, please ensure social distancing of at least 6 feet apart, and remember to wash your hands.