Grays Harbor COVID-19 case count now 24
Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor’s COVID-19 case count is now at 24.
Grays Harbor County Public Health and Grays Harbor County Emergency Management tell KXRO that they were notified of an additional case of COVID-19 on Friday.
They say that Public Health staff have completed the case investigation and close contacts are being notified.
Grays Harbor Public Health COVID-19 Task Force is prepared to respond if any additional cases are identified.
Grays Harbor Public Health says that as the County continues to progress in reopening phases, citizens in the community need to be mindful that COVID-19 is still present and that exposure may still occur.
Grays Harbor County has experienced a low rate of cases within our community.
In order to remain a safe and healthy community, Grays Harbor Public Health and Grays Harbor County Emergency Management want to remind citizens that it is still important to maintain social distancing, wash your hands and wear face coverings whenever possible in public.
Staying home as much as possible and limiting the number of people you come in contact with will help keep everyone healthy.
Public Health is required to safeguard people’s protected health information by law.
Information collected during a disease investigation is Protected Health Information (PHI) and is legally protected by The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) of 1996.
This act applies even during a pandemic such as COVID-19.
Please show compassion and support for individuals who are sick and respect their right to privacy.
Grays Harbor County has 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
- March 2020: 2 cases
- April 2020: 10 cases
- May 2020: 5 cases
- June 2020: 7 cases
Grays Harbor County Public Health will continue to operate a COVID-19 call center that will assist people with testing referrals.
Assistance is available in both English and Spanish. Call (360) 964-1850.
The call center is available Monday through Friday, 8:30am-12pm and 12:30pm-4pm.