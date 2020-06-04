Grays Harbor COVID-19 case count now 18
Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor’s COVID-19 case count has increased to 18.
Grays Harbor County Public Health and Grays Harbor County Emergency Management tell KXRO that they were notified of the 18th case of COVID-19 in Grays Harbor County yesterday.
They say that Public Health staff have completed a case investigation and have notified all close contacts.
The Grays Harbor Public Health COVID-19 Task Force is prepared to respond if any additional cases are identified.
This is Grays Harbor’s first reported case in June.
There were two reported cases in March, ten in April, and five in May.
Grays Harbor County Public Health will continue to operate a COVID-19 call center that will assist people with testing referrals.
Assistance is available in both English and Spanish.
Call (360) 964-1850.
The call center is available Monday through Friday, 8:30am-12pm and 12:30pm-4pm.
Grays Harbor is in Phase 2 of Governor Inslee’s Safe Start plan to reopen Washington and can apply for Phase 3 as early as June 12th.
The governor’s office says that six counties have applied to move to the third phase of Washington’s four-stage reopening plan that eases COVID-19 restrictions and allows businesses to start to reopen.
Applications have been submitted for Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, Columbia, and Wahkiakum counties.
They are among eight counties that have been in Phase 2 for three weeks and are eligible to apply to advance to the third phase.
Garfield and Skamania are also eligible to apply as of Wednesday.
Phase 3 expands group gatherings to 50 or less, including sports activities, and allows restaurants to increase capacity to 75%.
Gyms and movie theaters can also reopen at half capacity during this phase.
Grays Harbor Public Health says staying home is still your safest option.
They say if you have to leave for essential travel, wear a cloth face covering.
They ask residents to please ensure social distancing of at least six feet apart and remember to wash your hands.