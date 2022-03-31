Grays Harbor County Public Health and Grays Harbor Transit team up to distribute free COVID-19 tests

Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor County Public Health and Grays Harbor Transit are teaming up to distribute free COVID-19 tests on bus routes across the county.
“One of the reasons we wanted to partner up with Grays Harbor Transit was to ensure equitability and widespread access to testing around the county,” said Ana K. Garcia, Grays Harbor County Public Health Community Health Specialist. “Partnering up with other organizations in our community has become essential for distributing these tests to those who need them but can’t get to other distribution sites.”
Grays Harbor County Public Health requests an allocation of tests from the state.
They say that those tests are then distributed to ensure access by the most vulnerable residents: some go to assisted living facilities, others to local libraries and other locations easily accessible to the general public.
“Grays Harbor Transit is honored to partner with Grays Harbor County Health to help distribute COVID-19 tests,” said Terri Gardner, Grays Harbor Transit Operations Manager. “Our mission has always been to provide the essential service of safe, reliable transportation to all citizens of Grays Harbor, and this is one more way we can achieve that goal.”
Tests are available at: