Grays Harbor County Local Election Results after first count

The first round of ballot counts has been released and here are the results for the local races for positions in Grays Harbor County.

In the race for Grays Harbor Auditor, Joe MacLean leads incumbent Chris Thomas 10,506 to 10,234.

MacLean has 50.66% to Thomas’ 49.34%.

For Grays Harbor Clerk Kimberly Foster has 50.8% to Janice Louthan’s 49.2% with 319 votes separating the two.

The race for Grays Harbor Superior Court Judge shows incumbent Ray Kahler with a slim lead over David Mistachkin 9,314 to 9,294, just a 20 vote difference.

Kahler has 50.05% to Mistachkin’s 49.95%.

Incumbent Arie Callaghan leads challenger Allen Werth 10,569 to 5,793 for Grays Harbor PUD Commissioner.

Callaghan has 64.59% to Werth’s 35.41%.

The Hoquiam School Bond to renovate, modernize, and improve school facilities is showing 68.15% approval.

The levy for Emergency Medical Care and Ambulance Service for Grays Harbor Fire District 15 and Pacific County Fire Protection District is showing 53.3% approval.

The excess levy for Emergency Medical Care and Ambulance Service for Grays Harbor Fire District 16 is showing a 60.41% approval.

The next ballot count is scheduled for tomorrow and the election will be certified on November 27th.