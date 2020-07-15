Grays Harbor County has first COVID-19 death
Grays Harbor County Public Health and Grays Harbor County Emergency Operations Center officially announced on Wednesday the first death of a Grays Harbor resident attributed to COVID-19.
According to a release, the individual died on July 14 from complications associated with the virus.
To protect the family’s privacy, no further information about the individual will be released.
“We extend our condolences to the patient’s friends and family,” said Dr. John Bausher, Grays Harbor County Health Officer. “This is a sad reminder to us about the importance of physical distancing and cloth face coverings to protect the vulnerable members of our community”.
Health officials said in the announcement that this death comes at a time that Grays Harbor County experienced a significant increase in the presence of COVID-19 within the county.
Since last Monday, 22 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the county including 6 new cases that were identified yesterday.
Grays Harbor County Public Health is actively monitoring 12 positive cases of COVID-19 and 64 close contacts of the 56 confirmed cases. While some of the cases can be attributed to household transmission, there have been significant increases in cases involving exposure from large gatherings inside and outside the county.
Grays Harbor County Public Health’s COVID-19 Task Force and Grays Harbor County Emergency Operation Center is in the process of ramping back up response capabilities to this pandemic as caseloads have increased within the County. Remember, staying home is still safest, but if you do go out: stay six feet from others, wear a face covering, wash your hands, and stay local.
Case counts
Grays Harbor County has 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Beginning July 13, Grays Harbor County Public Health changed the way cases are reported. Starting July 13, cases are reported by date of illness onset, not by date of notification. This is consistent with Washington State Department of Health reporting practices and better shows disease activity over time. Grays Harbor County Public Health reports data as accurately and timely as possible. Data is subject to change as we receive more information.
Grays Harbor County Public Health continues to operate a COVID-19 Call Center to provide information and testing referrals. Assistance is available in both English and Spanish. Call (360) 964-1850. The call center is open Monday through Friday, 8:30am-12pm and 12:30pm-4pm. Case counts will be updated daily on our website at healthygh.org/directory/covid19 to provide the most accurate information available.