Grays Harbor County Fair sets records

The Grays Harbor County Fair had a record week.

Grays Harbor Fairgrounds Manager Mike Bruner tells KXRO that the fair had a great closing day on Sunday, setting a Sunday attendance record of 13,393.

The total 2018 fair attendance was 66,986, which Bruner says was very positive considering the rain on Saturday.

The total attendance was the second highest in fair history, and just 880 below the 2017 record of 67,866.

Bruner says for Sunday the free gate entry promotion from 10:00am to 11:00am, along with the cheerleading competition, and comfortable weather all likely contributed to the record day.

Grays Harbor County Commissioner Randy Ross said the county fair is one of the few in the state that sustains itself.

The fair also saw record attendance on Friday with 15,439 people heading to the fairgrounds.

That is 3,442 fair goers up from the 2017 mark.