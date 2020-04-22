Grays Harbor County employees returning to work Monday
At their Tuesday meeting, the Grays Harbor County Commissioners approved a resolution that amends current measures and increases salaries and wages by 5% for essential employees working on emergency response to COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of the measure, it also allows paid administrative leave to non-essential employees, and orders Grays Harbor County employees to return to work on Monday, April 27.
Those who return to work will be required to abide by social distancing and other safety measures.
If those safety measures cannot be done, employees will be allowed to telecommute if approved.
If social distancing and telecommuting are not possible, that employee will be deemed to be “without work” and will be required to use paid time off, sick leave, unpaid leave, apply for unemployment benefits, or other options.
Complete agenda available HERE