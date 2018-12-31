Grays Harbor County Commissioners change meeting times

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners have made a permanent change to their meeting schedule.

At their last regular commission meeting the commissioners approved an ordinance that moves their meetings to the first and third Tuesdays of every month at 1:00 p.m.

Commissioner Vickie Raines said their previously temporary move from Mondays to Tuesdays has worked out well and the switch from 2:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. will let them be more productive.

Their first regular Tuesday meeting at 1:00 p.m. will be on January 15th.