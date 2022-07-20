Grays Harbor County Commissioner approve funding for Aberdeen tourism and beautification projects

Multiple cosmetic improvements are coming to Aberdeen through tourism dollars.
On Tuesday, the Grays Harbor County Commissioners approved a number of tourism grant contracts for Aberdeen projects.
The funding will go towards the Downtown Aberdeen Association, Our Aberdeen, and the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport.
The Downtown Aberdeen Association will receive tourism funds for their “Aberdeen Lighting Project” and the “Aberdeen Reader Board and Advertising Project”.
For the lighting, the group says that they plan to purchase Christmas lights for trees along Broadway, Wishkah, and Heron streets to transform the area into a “Winter Wonderland” for holiday events.
Their reader board and advertising is intended to encourage those outside the area to learn about events, history, and travel to Aberdeen and allow for information to be shared locally through an electronic reader board installed on the Becker Building.
Our Aberdeen was approved funding for “Marketing Projects” and the “Light it Up” project that would update the Urban Art, Mural, and Critters brochure to promote local art, as well as install solar lighting on four murals within the downtown corridor so they would be visible at night.
The Grays Harbor Historical Seaport Authority grant contract will support their “Seaport Landing Event Center” project.
The seaport is also looking to purchase an electronic sign that would be placed at their entrance along with other lighting and landscaping to “complete the overall look and feel” of the entrance to Seaport Landing.