Grays Harbor considers Phase 3 variance this week
Grays Harbor will consider applying to move the county to Phase 3 this week.
The Grays Harbor County Commissioners have a scheduled meeting on Friday, June 12 at 3pm to discuss a resolution to submit a Phase 3 Variance as part of Governor Inslee’s “Safe Start” plan currently in place.
On May 29, Gov. Inslee released an updated, county-by-county based “Safe Start” reopening plan for resuming recreational, social and business activities.
Under Phase 3, sports activities and gatherings are allowed with no more than 50 people, restaurants can have up to 75% capacity, and libraries, movie theaters, and bars can open with limitations.
If approved to move into a new phase, counties will stay in that phase for a minimum of three weeks. This allows public health experts to monitor the impact of reopening. You can view the COVID-19 Risk Assessment dashboard used by the governor and public health leaders to evaluate COVID-19 activity around the state. Visit our county variance page for status updates on individual counties.
Friday, June 12 is the first date that the county is eligible to apply for that variance as it is three weeks since moving to Phase 2 without the additional COVID-19 cases that would disqualify the move.
The special meeting has only the resolution listed on the agenda.
Friday, June 12, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. – Special Meeting:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85266781395