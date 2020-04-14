Grays Harbor confirmed cases of COVID-19 reach a dozen
Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor now has a dozen confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Grays Harbor Public Health says an additional case of COVID-19 was diagnosed over the weekend on Sunday, making the count 10 for April.
Grays Harbor Public Health staff have reviewed the case and notified close contacts.
Starting Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Grays Harbor Public Health and the Washington Army National Guard will be operating a drive-through COVID-19 testing site.
Testing is available for people who:
- Are experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and
- Are 18 years or older and
o Are currently working outside their home (essential workers) or living with someone who is currently working outside their home or
o Are living with someone who is working outside their home or
o Are pregnant or
o Have an underlying health condition or
o Are experiencing homelessness
People who are currently working outside their home are considered essential workers. If they or one of their household members are experiencing symptoms, they are eligible for testing.
Essential workers include:
- Healthcare workers in clinics, long-term care, doctor offices, or hospitals
- First responders
- Grocery store workers
- Food service workers
- Farm/agriculture workers
- Utility company workers
- Transit workers
- Public works workers
- Communications workers
- Workers performing mortuary services
Appointments for drive-through testing will need to be made through Grays Harbor Public Health’s COVID -19 Call Center at (360) 964-1850.
The call center is now open 7 days/week from 8:30 AM until 4:00 PM to schedule testing appointments and answer questions about COVID-19 in Grays Harbor County. Testing will run daily as supplies permit.
What people should do
- Grays Harbor County resident should do their part by following Governor Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order. Stay home unless you need to pursue an essential activity like shopping for groceries or going to a medical appointment.
- Residents should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities, and cannot maintain 6 feet of physical distance from others. This recommendation is not a substitute for existing guidance to maintain 6-feet of physical distance from non-household members and performing frequent hand hygiene with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Wearing cloth face coverings will not prevent spread of COVID-19 without these other protective measures. This is not a mandate that you must wear a face covering. It is considered an additional layer of protection.
- If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, difficulty breathing), seek medical attention.
If you have a regular healthcare provider, call your provider.
If you do not have a regular health care provider, you can call Grays Harbor Public Health’s COVID-19 call center at (360) 964-1850 and speak with a medical professional who can assess whether or not you meet criteria for testing. You can also call Grays Harbor Community Hospital’s primary care clinic for patients with respiratory symptoms at 1-866-537-2778 or Summit Pacific Medical Center’s Respiratory Care Unit nurse line at 360-346-2222.
Where to get information
The incident management team will be working to get information out as it becomes available.
- Grays Harbor Public Health has set up a call center to answer questions about COVID-19. Call (360) 964-1850 or email covid19@co.graysharbor.wa.gov.
o The call center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM until 4:00 PM and is bi-lingual (English and Spanish).
o Residents who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, difficulty breathing) can also call the call center for testing and medical care referrals.