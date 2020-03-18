      Weather Alert

Grays Harbor Community Foundation to Utilize Emergency Fund to Help our Local Nonprofits Impacted by Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Mar 18, 2020 @ 8:12am

Submitted by Grays Harbor Community Foundation The Grays Harbor Community Foundation is pledging significant resources to help ease the financial burden our local nonprofits are currently experiencing due to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Grays Harbor County. We have joined together with local philanthropy, government and healthcare officials to rapidly deploy resources to the […]

The post Grays Harbor Community Foundation to Utilize Emergency Fund to Help our Local Nonprofits Impacted by Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

