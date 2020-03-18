Grays Harbor Community Foundation pledging resources to help local nonprofits
Hoquiam, WA – The Grays Harbor Community Foundation is pledging significant resources to help ease the financial burden our local nonprofits are currently experiencing due to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Grays Harbor County.
The Foundation says they have joined together with local philanthropy, government, and healthcare officials to rapidly deploy resources to the frontlines of several community partners heavily affected by the pandemic.
Here are the organizations that they are currently working with to make sure the needs of our community are being met during this difficult time.
Please contact these organizations directly if you are in need of assistance.
Coastal Community Action Program – Emergency Assistance Grants and Senior Meal Programs
Summit Pacific Medical Center and YMCA of Grays Harbor – Childcare for Healthcare Professionals and First Responders in Grays Harbor County
They say they are also working with several other nonprofits to help fill the gaps they are facing with their day to day operations.
If you are a nonprofit and in need of assistance, please contact Jessica Hoover at jessica@gh-cf.org for ways they can provide immediate assistance.
Grays Harbor Community Foundation Executive Director, Eric Potts commented: “The Foundation is committed to our community and residents. We understand the devastating impact this is having on our local nonprofits and community members. We are continuing to reach out to organizations that are heavily impacted during this time to offer ways we can help. Our role is to connect our nonprofits to available resources and we are committed to doing that well for the sake of Grays Harbor during this difficult time.”
If you would like to make a donation to the Grays Harbor Community Foundation Emergency Fund, you can do so online at www.gh-cf.org or send a check to PO Box 615 Hoquiam, WA 98550.
They say Grays Harbor is our home and they will continue to partner with our local nonprofit community and partners to help ease the burden so many are currently facing in our beloved county.
Please contact Eric Potts with any questions or concerns at eric@gh-cf.org.