Grays Harbor Community Foundation partnering with Missoula Children’s Theatre
Hoquiam, WA – The Grays Harbor Community Foundation has announced that they are partnering with Missoula Children’s Theatre.
The Foundation says that they will be investing around $60,000 into bringing Missoula Children’s Theatre to every elementary school in Grays Harbor this school year.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre is the world’s largest touring children’s theatre company committed to staging local productions, children’s musicals, revues, showcases, and operas.
Across the country and throughout the world, they are recognized as the premiere group that brings performing arts opportunities to communities who might not otherwise have access to them.
Missoula Children’s Theatre brings a team of touring artists to cast local kids in a children’s musical which they perform after just six days of rehearsal.
MCT tours to nearly 1,200 communities annually within all 50 states and Canada.
They also travel overseas to work with kids in Japan, Turkey, Germany, Bahrain, and other countries.
Through this partnership, any elementary school in Grays Harbor that is interested in exposing their students to the performing arts will now be able to thanks to the Gladys Phillips Cultural Tours Fund held at the Foundation.
Gladys was one of Grays Harbor’s most intelligent and formidable lawyers.
With both an “encyclopedic knowledge of the law” and a love of roses, ballet and beautiful words.
As a community activist, she helped establish and lead the Bishop Foundation, served as a state representative, worked to erect the Aberdeen YMCA, and guided the creation of the Grays Harbor Community Foundation.
The Gladys Phillips Cultural Tours Fund sends over 4,000 Grays Harbor students on field trips every year.
Jessica Hoover, Senior Program Officer, commented: “We work diligently with our local school districts to ensure that we are aware of current needs and opportunities for Grays Harbor students. Overwhelming, we hear that exposure to arts and theatre are of tremendous value to our students. Bringing Missoula Children’s Theatre directly to our elementary schools will eliminate any barriers that may have existed before and give our local students an opportunity to experience the joy of theatre. We are so grateful for the wonderful legacy left by Gladys Phillips that continues to touch the lives of Grays Harbor students on a daily basis.”
You may find out more about the Foundation website at www.gh-cf.org or contacting our office at 532-1600 or by e-mail at info@gh-cf.org.