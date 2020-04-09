Grays Harbor Community Foundation highlights work done to support the area
The Grays Harbor Community Foundation has options available to local residents impacted by the current COVID-19 pandemic and statewide restrictions.
In a release, the foundation states that their main focus right now is to support our nonprofits and community during the current pandemic that is creating hardships for organizations and residents county-wide.
In the email they list a number of resources already in place:
- Coastal Community Action Program- Emergency Assistance Grants and Support of Senior Meal Programs
- Grays Harbor Community Hospital- Ventilator
- Nonprofit Hardship Emergency Grants
- United Way of Grays Harbor and Grays Harbor Unders-Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- YMCA of Grays Harbor- Childcare for Healthcare Professionals and First Responders in Grays Harbor County
Eric Potts, Executive Director, commented: “We have awarded over $120,000 in emergency funding to Grays Harbor organizations in the last few weeks. We are committed to the well-being of Grays Harbor and helping our community to the best of our ability today and every day.”
The foundation adds that they are responding to new and ongoing needs that arise daily and thanked donors who have stepped in supported our community during this time.
“We are also working hand in hand with several other Foundations in the state to ensure our community needs are being met. Special thank you to United Way of Grays Harbor, Medina Foundation and the Community Foundation of South Puget Sound. We are all in this together and we are dedicated to the well-being of Grays Harbor during this difficult time and always.”
Contact Eric Potts, Executive Director, at eric@gh-cf.org for ways to get involved. If you are a nonprofit seeking help, contact Jessica Hoover, Senior Program Officer, at jessica@gh-cf.org.