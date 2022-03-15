Grays Harbor Community Foundation awards $552,772 in grants

The Grays Harbor Community Foundation announced that they invested $552,772 into the community through their 2022 1st Cycle Community Building Grants program.
In a release, the foundation says that several organizations were awarded funding during what proved to be their largest grant cycle, both in requests and in funds awarded, since the Foundation was formed in 1994.
Projects were awarded from the following funds held at the Grays Harbor Community Foundation; The Weatherwax Family Fund, Early Learning Fund, Building Community Philanthropy Fund, Warren Family Fund and the Marian J. Weatherwax Fund.
The Foundation says that they also worked in partnership with The Community Foundation of South Puget Sound to award an additional $80,000 to South Beach area nonprofit organizations thanks to the Neddie Farrington fund.
The organizations that were funded through the 2022 First Cycle Community Building Grants program include:
Grays Harbor Community Foundation Director, Eric Potts, commented “With the great support of our donors and the ability to utilize several different funds during this grant cycle, we were able to award a record-breaking amount in funding to our local nonprofits doing important work in Grays Harbor. At the Foundation we value being able to connect donors to their local passions. We are seeing a huge increase in new funds created recently which gives us the ability to broaden our reach and give larger grants to more organizations.”
You may find out more about the grants program by checking the Foundation website at www.gh-cf.org or contacting the Foundation at 360-532-1600 or [email protected].
The next grant cycle is Small Grants with a deadline of June 1st at 5 pm.
The next Community Building Grants deadline is October 1, 2022.