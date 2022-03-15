      Weather Alert

Grays Harbor Community Foundation awards $552,772 in grants

Mar 15, 2022 @ 8:08am

The Grays Harbor Community Foundation announced that they invested $552,772 into the community through their 2022 1st Cycle Community Building Grants program.

In a release, the foundation says that several organizations were awarded funding during what proved to be their largest grant cycle, both in requests and in funds awarded, since the Foundation was formed in 1994.

Projects were awarded from the following funds held at the Grays Harbor Community Foundation; The Weatherwax Family Fund, Early Learning Fund, Building Community Philanthropy Fund, Warren Family Fund and the Marian J. Weatherwax Fund.

The Foundation says that they also worked in partnership with The Community Foundation of South Puget Sound to award an additional $80,000 to South Beach area nonprofit organizations thanks to the Neddie Farrington fund.

The organizations that were funded through the 2022 First Cycle Community Building Grants program include:

  • 7th Street Theatre – Capacity Building
  • Beyond Survival – Crisis Line Support
  • Catholic Community Services – Feed the Hungry Program
  • Chaplains on the Harbor- Cold Weather Shelter
  • Chehalis Historical Museum – Exterior Doors
  • City of Aberdeen – Sam Benn Park Playground
  • Coastal Harvest – Refrigerator Replacement
  • Downtown Aberdeen Association – Downtown Lighting Receptacles
  • Friends of Highland Park-Cosmopolis– Highland Park Revitalization
  • Grizzly Booster Club – Hoquiam High School Baseball Scoreboard
  • Habitat for Humanity – Tiny Houses
  • Harbor Art Guild – Elton Bennett Exhibit
  • Lake Quinault Museum – Roof Replacement
  • Lake Quinault School District – Cafeteria Tables
  • Mayday Foundation – Family Support Fund
  • McCleary VFW – Roof Replacement
  • McDermoth School – Playground Equipment
  • Montesano School District – Transitional Kindergarten Playground Equipment
  • Oakville School District – Program Upgrades and Capital Repairs
  • Ocosta Recreation Association- Recreation Center Upgrades
  • Olympic Stadium – Restoration Upgrades
  • Pacific Education Institute – District Garden and Workshops
  • Pediatric Interim Care – Infant WIthdrawal Program
  • Sharon Grange 800 – Capital Improvements
  • South Sound Parent to Parent – Transition for Early Learners
  • Westport South Beach Historical Society- Grays Harbor Lighthouse Column Rehab
  • WHOLE Harbor – Cultivating Roots Garden Program

Grays Harbor Community Foundation Director, Eric Potts, commented “With the great support of our donors and the ability to utilize several different funds during this grant cycle, we were able to award a record-breaking amount in funding to our local nonprofits doing important work in Grays Harbor. At the Foundation we value being able to connect donors to their local passions. We are seeing a huge increase in new funds created recently which gives us the ability to broaden our reach and give larger grants to more organizations.”

You may find out more about the grants program by checking the Foundation website at www.gh-cf.org or contacting the Foundation at 360-532-1600 or [email protected].

The next grant cycle is Small Grants with a deadline of June 1st at 5 pm.

The next Community Building Grants deadline is October 1, 2022.

 

