Grays Harbor Community Foundation awards $303,000 in grants

The Grays Harbor Community Foundation announced that they invested $303,000 into the community through their Community Building Grants program.

This cycle they awarded 16 organizations with projects ranging from serving meals to those in need, to repairs on local historical buildings, as well as improvement of community resources.

Grays Harbor Community Foundation Senior Program Officer Jessica Hoover said “The Foundation is excited to partner with so many deserving organizations throughout Grays Harbor County.”

She says this cycle was special because they funded programs that are necessary for the health and vitality of our community as well as smaller scale projects that will boost community pride.

Hoover added that their partnerships with these nonprofits are critical to continuing to move our county forward and they are thrilled to see the constant progression of good things happening in Grays Harbor thanks to these agencies.

The organizations that were funded through their 2019 First Cycle Community Building Grants program include:

7th Street Theatre – Exterior Repairs

Catholic Community Services – Feed the Hungry

Central Park Elementary – Pioneer Farm Field Trip

Galilean Lutheran Church of Ocean Shores – Establish Child Care Center and Preschool Program

Grays Harbor Community Hospital – Women’s Health 3D Mammography

Grays Harbor Historical Seaport Authority – Seaport Landing Pier Restoration

Hoquiam Beautification Committee – Beautification of the Downtown Corridor of Hoquiam

Hoquiam School District – Hoquiam Bookmobile 2019

Montesano Community Center – Montesano Senior Meal Program

Montesano Community Outreach – Summer Art Camp

North Beach School District – New Playground Equipment for Pacific Beach Elementary

Pacific Education Institute – FieldSTEM Grays Harbor

Pediatric Interim Care Center – Infant Withdrawal Program

South Beach Christian Outreach – SBCO 2019 Expansion

The Mayday Foundation – Birthday Boxes with Cancer Alliance of Grays Harbor

North Beach VFW Post No. 8956 – Ductless Heat Pump System Installation

You can find out more about their grants program by checking the Foundation website at www.gh-cf.org or contacting their office at 532-1600 or by e-mail at jessica@gh-cf.org.

Their next Community Building Grants deadline is September 1st at 5PM.

They are also offering their next Small Grants Cycle with a deadline of April 1st at 5PM.