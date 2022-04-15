      Weather Alert

Grays Harbor Community Foundation awards $19,500 in 1st Quarter Small Grants

Apr 15, 2022 @ 7:18am

The Grays Harbor Community Foundation announced that they were able to invest $19,500 into the community through their 2022 1st Quarter Small Grants program.

Six organizations were awarded funding during that cycle in an effort to directly benefit Grays Harbor residents.

The organizations that were funded through the  2022 1st Quarter Small Grant program include:

  • Empowerment 4 Girls – Empowerment Day Camps
  • South Sound Reading Foundation – Grays Harbor Literacy Outreach
  • Saron Lutheran Church- Community Garden
  • Grays Harbor Stream Team- Restoration Project
  • Central Park Elementary School – Playground and Hallway Sensory Paths
  • Immanuel Baptist Church – Sonshine Park Bleachers

Grays Harbor Community Foundation Senior Program Officer, Jessica Hoover, said “Our Small Grants program allows us to respond to needs in the community on a frequent basis with seven different funding opportunities available to our nonprofit organizations and school districts throughout the year. Organizations are eligible to apply for both a Small Grant and Community Building Grant once per year. This allows organizations to plan for large scale projects while also giving them an opportunity to apply for smaller, more immediate needs.”

You may find out more about the GHCF grants program by checking the Foundation website at www.gh-cf.org or contacting their  office at 360-532-1600 or by e-mail at [email protected].

The  next grant cycle is 2nd Quarter Small Grants with a deadline of June 1st at 5 pm.

