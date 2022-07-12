      Weather Alert

Grays Harbor Community Foundation Annual Report highlights successes

Jul 12, 2022 @ 8:26am

The Grays Harbor Community Foundation released their 2021 Annual Report, looking at their year-in-review.

According to the report, in the 28 years since the foundation has been in the community, they have increased to $92.7M in assets due to donations and investments. This shows an 18.5% growth over the last 3 years.

Total giving for 2021 was $3.475,683. This is part of $30.1 million in total giving to date.

Grays Harbor is truly a special place to live because of the people that are so invested in supporting our community and people.”

Executive Director Eric Potts says in a letter that in 2021, and in partnership with donors, the foundation was able to: 

  • Award 328 Scholarships for $915,000
  • Award $350,000 in Nonprofit Appreciation Grants to help local nonprofits recover from the pandemic
  • Award $2.6M in grants to schools and nonprofits
  • Provided professional development trainings to our nonprofit community
  • Created Fund Matching Program for new and current donors that raised $650,000 in 3 months

The mission of the foundation is “To improve the quality of life in all communities throughout Grays Harbor County, Washington.” and their priorities are to;

  • Establish Quality Education and Learning Opportunities for all ages
  • Promote Health and Wellness
  • Provide Broad Access to Arts, Culture and History
  • Broaden community engagement and access
  • Help Meet the Basic Needs of Residents

The foundation adds that nearly half of the funds they hold are scholarship funds to assist local students.

The report highlighted projects that the foundation has been able to help fund and some of the donor contributions that allow them to continue giving.

 

2021 Annual Report

 

Also On KXRO
Rollover accident takes life of local woman
Tacoma man found dead at Wynoochee Dam after being reported missing
Bieker found guilty for 2003 McCleary kidnapping and rape case
Culvert replacement will bring lane closures on US 101
Grays Harbor Drug Task Force named “Agency of the Year”
Connect With Us Listen To Us On