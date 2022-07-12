Grays Harbor Community Foundation Annual Report highlights successes

The Grays Harbor Community Foundation released their 2021 Annual Report, looking at their year-in-review.
According to the report, in the 28 years since the foundation has been in the community, they have increased to $92.7M in assets due to donations and investments. This shows an 18.5% growth over the last 3 years.
Total giving for 2021 was $3.475,683. This is part of $30.1 million in total giving to date.
“Grays Harbor is truly a special place to live because of the people that are so invested in supporting our community and people.”
Executive Director Eric Potts says in a letter that in 2021, and in partnership with donors, the foundation was able to:
The mission of the foundation is “To improve the quality of life in all communities throughout Grays Harbor County, Washington.” and their priorities are to;
The foundation adds that nearly half of the funds they hold are scholarship funds to assist local students.
The report highlighted projects that the foundation has been able to help fund and some of the donor contributions that allow them to continue giving.
2021 Annual Report