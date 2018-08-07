Grays Harbor Commissioners set new meeting schedule

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners are changing their meeting schedule.

At their Monday meeting the commissioners passed a resolution that established a trial period starting in September that would move their meetings from every Monday to every first and third Tuesday of the month.

Clerk of the Board Jenna Amsbury said changing the schedule from meeting every week would lessen time spent on short agendas.

Commissioner Vickie Raines added that they have had some challenges with meeting every week.

The resolution was passed unanimously and the first Tuesday commissioner meeting will be September 4th at 2:00pm.