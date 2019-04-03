Grays Harbor Commissioners pass resolution opposing I-1639

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners passed a resolution in opposition to a gun control initiative that was passed last year.

At their meeting Tuesday, the commissioners voted 2-1 to pass their resolution that opposes I-1639.

Commissioner Randy Ross read a statement before the vote further explaining his position that while he believed the initiative was a bad law, he did not think passing a resolution was the right move.

Commissioners Vickie Raines and Wes Cormier disagreed.

The resolution comes after a number of sheriffs in Washington, including Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott, have come out against the initiative.

KXRO asked Commissioner Raines if she felt it was important to show their support of Sheriff Scott with the resolution.

Raines answered “Absolutely”.

It was first brought forward at their February 5th meeting but met multiple delays in passage, including multiple meetings when all three commissioners were not able to attend.

The resolution states that the commissioners “oppose the implementation of I-1639 or the enactment of any legislation that would infringe upon the lawful rights of its residents to Keep and Bear Arms, and would consider such laws to be unconstitutional and beyond lawful application of its legislative and governance authority or duties.”

You can find Commissioner Ross’s full statement in the link below and follow this link to find the full resolution on page 25.

Commissioner Randy Ross full statement on Resolution