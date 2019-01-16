Grays Harbor Commissioners approve funding for two local projects

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners allocated $550,000 of funding to two projects in the county.

At their Tuesday meeting the commissioners approved two interagency agreements, one with the Port of Grays Harbor and the other with the City of Aberdeen, that send .09 funds to those agencies for projects.

Commissioners Randy Ross and Vickie Raines explained what the funding is for and where it comes from.

The agreement with the City of Aberdeen sends $500,000 for the purchase of four properties that need to be bought for the completion of the North Shore Levee project.

The agreement with the Port of Grays Harbor worth $50,000 is for an energy capability study at the Satsop Business Park which will identify what the park needs to be able to grow.

The full agreements can be found in the link below.

http://www.co.grays-harbor.wa.us/Commissioners/Agendas/1.15.19%20afternoon%20packet.pdf