Grays Harbor College among institutions receiving funding for struggling students
Over $80,000 is coming to the Grays Harbor College to assist financially struggling students.
The Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges announced that they awarded nearly $2 million for colleges to help students who are struggling to stay in school and complete their degrees for financial reasons.
“So many of our students are living on the edge. An unexpected car repair or medical bill can force them to drop out of college,” said Jan Yoshiwara, executive director of the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges. “These grants recognize that living expenses are a type of educational expense; they go hand-in-hand. These grants will help students stay in school and achieve their dreams.”
The Student Emergency Assistance Grant Program, established under HB 1893 during the 2019 legislative session, provides community and technical colleges funding to help students pay for unexpected bills and basic living expenses, like emergency car repairs, medical bills, food, childcare, transportation, rent and utilities.
Sixteen community and technical colleges will receive awards over a two-year period:
- Centralia College: $100,000
- Clark College: $100,000
- Edmonds Community College: $96,000
- Grays Harbor College: $82,000
- Green River College: $96,000
- Lake Washington Institute of Technology: $100,000
- Lower Columbia College: $65,000
- North Seattle College: $62,000
- Peninsula College: $100,000
- Pierce College District: $82,000
- Seattle Central College: $100,000
- Shoreline Community College: $100,000
- Skagit Valley College: $59,000
- Tacoma Community College: $100,000
- Walla Walla Community College: $90,000
- Whatcom Community College: $90,000
The Supporting Students Experiencing Homelessness Pilot Program, also established in 2019 under SB 5800, also creates six pilot projects for students who are homeless or were in foster care – four at community and technical colleges and two at universities. Colleges can use the funds to help students with short-term housing or housing assistance; laundry facilities, storage and showers; reduced-price meals; technology; and case-management services. The following community colleges will receive awards over a two-year period:
- Edmonds Community College: $136,000
- South Puget Sound Community College: $131,000
- Walla Walla Community College: $110,000
- Yakima Valley College: $110,000
Last year, seven in 10 community college students nationwide experienced food or housing insecurity, according to a 2019 national survey by the Hope Center.