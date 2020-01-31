Grays Harbor Child Advocates is the new name for Grays Harbor CASA
Grays Harbor CASA is now Grays Harbor Child Advocates. Different name, same purpose.
Grays Harbor Child Advocates is now the name of the group that works to advocate for foster children in courtrooms.
According to the non-profit organization , they say that there are over 400 children in foster care within Grays Harbor.
Additional people are needed for the local needs of foster children, and the group is currently recruiting new community members to join the effort.
Grays Harbor Advocates will be conducting new advocate training on Monday, March 2 through Saturday, March 7 at flexible times.
To find out more or reserve a time during that week, call 360-612-3273 or stop by their offices at the Shoppes at Riverside, 1017 South Boone Street #312.
For the time being, you can find out more about the group and their purpose at www.casaofgraysharbor.org.